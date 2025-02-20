Hart district names new Castaic principal 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board has unanimously approved the appointment of Ben Wobrock as the new principal of Castaic High School.

He replaces Vince Ferry, who was named as the Hart district’s new assistant superintendent of educational services in January.

Wobrock began his career in education as a math teacher in the Hart district in 2002. In addition to teaching math at Valencia High School, he also served in a number of leadership roles there, including professional development coordinator, intervention coordinator, department chairperson, technology coach, and testing coordinator.

He then moved on to become an assistant principal for the district, serving first at Rancho Pico Junior High School in 2014 and then later moving to his most recent position as assistant principal at West Ranch High School in 2020.

Wobrock has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo and a master’s degree in educational leadership from California State University, Northridge.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Wobrock as the new principal of Castaic High School,” Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra said in a news release. “He brings a wealth of experience to this role in his many years serving our district. Mr. Wobrock is a visionary leader with a proven track record of fostering positive learning environments and inspiring academic excellence. His diverse leadership background makes him an ideal fit to lead Castaic High School, and we are confident that under his leadership, Castaic will continue to thrive.”

Wobrock officially began his new position on Thursday.