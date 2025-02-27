Hearing set for man accused in break-in 

A Santa Clarita Valley man accused of breaking into a Sand Canyon home with the intent to commit sexual assault in February 2024 has his preliminary hearing set for April.

Leonard Grim, 37, was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies after their investigation of a break-in reported in the 16000 block of Goodvale Street. At a preliminary hearing, the evidence is presented to a judge who decides whether there’s enough to merit a trial.

A woman called 911 at 5:25 a.m. and reported a man had broken in and put his hand over her mouth while he was screaming incoherently, according to station officials at the time.

Patrol deputies responded and ultimately Grim was identified as the suspect and arrested three hours later, according to Sheriff’s Department custody records available online.

Grim is expected to face a two-hour preliminary hearing on April 28, which is expected to involve two witnesses, according to a minute order of a hearing Tuesday.

Grim’s attorney ultimately raised a doubt with the court as to his client’s mental competency to stand trial, which was validated pending a medication order in September.

Once Grim was released from care, his case was transferred back to the criminal court system on Dec. 20.

Grim has remained in custody in lieu of $1 million bail since his initial arrest.