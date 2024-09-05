Break-in suspect deemed not fit to stand trial  

A Santa Clarita Valley man arrested and charged with breaking into a woman’s Sand Canyon home with the intent to commit sexual assault was deemed not fit to stand trial Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records available online.

Leonard Floyd Grim III, 37, was arrested after SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a 911 call around 5:25 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 16000 block of Goodvale Street.

The initial report was from a woman who said her neighbor woke her up screaming incomprehensibly with his hand over her mouth. Deputies found Grim and arrested him later that morning after he was identified as the suspect, according to station officials.

Judge Maria Cavalluzzi ordered two psychiatric evaluations for Grim, and after receiving the second this week, made her ruling in her San Fernando courtroom.

“The court finds that the defendant is not presently mentally competent to stand trial within the meaning of Penal Code section 1368,” according to a minute order from Tuesday’s hearing, “and that they are not able to understand the nature of the proceedings taken against them and are not able to assist counsel in the conduct of a defense in a rational manner.”

Her ruling also included an involuntary medication order for Grim for a year, “or until maximum commitment date,” in accordance with Penal Code Section 1370(a)(7).

“The court finds that the defendant lacks the capacity to make decisions regarding psychotropic medication. If untreated with psychotropic medication, it is probable that the defendant will suffer serious harm to his physical or mental health,” according to Cavalluzzi’s order.

The order authorizes a treatment facility to “administer involuntary psychotropic medication to the defendant in an objectively reasonable manner consistent with the facility’s policies when and as prescribed by the defendant’s treating psychiatrist.”

The expiration date for the order is exactly one year from Wednesday.

Grim also was ordered to come back to court in October for a placement hearing.

He was remanded to Sheriff’s Department custody after the hearing.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.