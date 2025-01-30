Sand Canyon break-in suspect ordered back to criminal court 

A Sand Canyon break-in suspect who was found incompetent to stand trial in September was then deemed competent in December and had his case returned to criminal proceedings, according to a minute order from the case.

Leonard Floyd Grim III, 37, stands charged with one count of breaking in to commit a sexual assault in connection with a Feb. 7 incident reported at his neighbor’s house in the 16000 block of Goodvale Street.

At the time of Grim’s arrest, a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official said the victim reported waking up at 5:25 a.m. to find a man standing over her, holding his hand over her mouth and speaking incomprehensibly. Grim was picked up within about three hours of the 911 call, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department records available online.

Judge Maria Cavalluzzi ordered the involuntary medication of Grim for up to one year after doubts raised by the defense and a pair of medical evaluations, according to records from the Sept. 4 proceedings. The move put all criminal proceedings against Grim on hold.

In October, a progress report was ordered for Jan. 8 back in mental health court in Hollywood, but on Dec. 20, Cavalluzzi reviewed a pair of new reports that found Grim fit to stand trial, with all medical records remaining sealed by court order.

Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi confirmed the case was transferred back to criminal proceedings following the order but referred any questions to the department’s media relations office.

“The defense declared a doubt,” wrote Zara Lockshin, public information specialist with the L.A. County DA’s office, in response to a request for comment on the proceedings. “The defendant was sent to mental health court and proceedings were subsequently reinstated in Superior Court.”

Cavalluzzi ordered the criminal proceedings against Grim restored, and he was returned to Sheriff’s Department custody and held in lieu of $1 million bail on Christmas Eve, according to courthouse records from San Fernando.

A court date to set a preliminary hearing was set for Friday and then continued to Feb. 24.

Grim remains in custody, per the LASD website.