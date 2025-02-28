Light to moderate rain expected in coming week 

With unpredictable weather taking place in Southern California in recent months, light precipitation is expected from Friday until Thursday in Santa Clarita, according to Ryan Kittell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

According to Kittell, three systems will pass by the area, but there are no expected threats of any flooding or additional damage to areas affected by the recent fires.

“This looks to be beneficial rain, light to occasionally moderate, but with impacts fairly minimal. No big threats, flooding or debris flows of the burn scars — it looks like good rain,” Kittell said. “Any time there’s rain, it could get scary for folks, but that’s the overall message. We’re not expecting big impacts from the rain.”

On-and-off rain is expected to take place throughout the coming week, with rain potentially not being a possibility until the week begins.

“I don’t think it’s going to rain every single day. It may not rain until system No. 3. There will definitely be a lot of breaks in that period. We’re looking at three systems moving through the area between Friday of this week and Friday next week,” Kittell said. “If you’re really sensitive to rain, or have any outdoor events of that nature, at least make some plans as it is going to rain, but it’s not going to be raining that entire period.”

Out of all three systems, the third system, expected to be in the area from Tuesday night through Thursday, has the highest probability of rain at 70%.

“For the first system, it’s going to be that Friday night through Saturday time period, and we’re looking at a 20 to 30% chance of rain. The next system moves through Sunday to Monday, and the chance of rain there is about 60%. Then most likely Tuesday night through Thursday we’ll have about a 70% chance,” Kittell said. “Winds aren’t too bad, except Sunday and Monday — it will be fairly breezy out of the west-northwest. You’re looking at guests in the 30 to 40 mile an hour range.”

Kittell encourages residents who are traveling north to expect potential icy conditions.

“Anyone traveling through the Grapevine [should expect] the potential for some snow and icy conditions, maybe enough to cause delays Sunday night and Monday,” Kittell said.