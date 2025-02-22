Local World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday 

On his 98th birthday, Saugus resident and World War II veteran Donald Kuehl celebrated by flying in a glider with then-Rep. Mike Garcia. When he turned 100 on Thursday, he decided to take it easier, enjoying breakfast at Crazy Otto’s Diner in Canyon Country flanked by a little over two dozen of his friends from Coffee4Vets, a group of local veterans who gather for breakfast at the diner every first and third Thursday of the month.

At the restaurant to commemorate the occasion were area dignitaries including Garcia, Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, and representatives from the offices of Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Patsy Ayala was there on behalf of the council. Other guests included U.S. Marine veteran and Sgt. John Strosnider of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Strosnider said to the group. “As soon as I walked in and I saw all your hats and saw your smiling faces, it brought me back to when I got off the plane, coming back from the initial push to Iraq, and Saddam’s statue had fallen, and we went over, we secured Babylon, and I flew home. And I got off the plane, and the first hand I got to shake was a World War II veteran. And the words out of his mouth were, ‘Welcome home, veteran.’”

Strosnider expressed his appreciation of all military veterans, those in the room and Kuehl for his service during World War II. And he wished Kuehl a very happy birthday.

Kuehl was 18 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He said he did it after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He spent much of his time during the war in Italy.

He said that he doesn’t have many family members around him, adding that he outlived most of them. But that’s what makes Coffee4Vets, he said, all the more important to him, and why Thursday’s birthday gathering was so special to him.

According to Kuehl’s caregiver, Francesco Leon, Kuehl appreciates the camaraderie of his fellow military vets. They’re like family to him.

WWII combat veteran Don Kuehl (left) is assisted by his caretaker Francesco Leon, as he is called to recieve numerous certificates of recognition for his service during his 100th birthday celebration at Crazy Otto’s Diner on Feb. 20, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Valencia resident and Vietnam War veteran Rick Barker organized the breakfast. He even paid everyone’s tab. He said he’s known Kuehl for about five years.

“It is such an honor to know him and to be his friend,” Barker said in an interview, adding that he’s gotten to know Kuehl well through Coffee4Vets. “He’s only missed a couple meetings. But he’s sharp.”

According to Leon, the 100-year-old Kuehl was a radio man in the Army and still practices Morse Code weekly with people around the world. He’s also currently learning sign language to communicate with his grandniece.

“She’s autistic and she can’t talk,” Leon said. “So, they do sign language. He (Kuehl) taught himself.”

Kuehl seemed excited that his grandniece was coming from Monrovia to be with him over the weekend for his birthday. He couldn’t stop talking about her, saying he had a room set up for her at his place in Saugus.

Juan Blanco, a United States Army paratrooper and the founder of Coffee4Vets Inc., formally opened Thursday’s birthday festivities by way of a P.A. system so that he could be heard over the loud group of vets.

Coffee4Vets founder Juan Blanco (left) gives the mic to WWII combat veteran Don Kuehl (center) to say a few words during his 100th celebration as he is assisted by Rick Barker on Feb. 20, 2025 at Crazy Otto’s Diner in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“I know the news media likes to say we don’t have any World War II veterans, but that’s just not true,” he said. “We are blessed to have a World War II veteran here, a forward observer for the United States Army. A brave man. Because in artillery, forward observers are the ones way out front before they fire the projectiles, and Don, nerves of steel, you had to have nerves of steel to be the forward observer.”

Whitesides spoke next. He said it was important to honor a World War II veteran like Kuehl. As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, he said he’s passionate about taking care of all veterans.

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, (right) attends WWII combat veteran Don Kuehl’s 100th birthday celebration on Feb. 20, 2025 at Crazy Otto’s Diner in Canyon Country, Calif. Michael Picarella/The Signal

He presented a certificate to Kuehl before the group.

“On behalf of the federal government,” he said to Kuehl, “we wanted to recognize you on the occasion of your 100th birthday, in honor of your dedicated service to our nation during World War II. With deep appreciation, we celebrate a century of resilience, sacrifice and commitment to our country. Your bravery as a forward observer with the 347th field artillery unit in the Army’s 91st division has left an enduring impact, and we are grateful for your legacy. So, thank you, sir, and very happy birthday to you.”

Christine Ward, district representative from Valladares’ office, came to the gathering with a certificate for Kuehl and three balloons that, when put together, formed the number 100.

“The gal blowing them up for me — she said, ‘Oh, did somebody get 100% on their spelling test?’” Ward said. “‘No.’ I said, ‘It’s a birthday, 100.’ And she said, ‘Huh?’ I said, ‘Yes, he’s turning 100 years old.’ And they said, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

Ward added that she couldn’t be happier to be able to wish Kuehl a happy birthday, saying that Valladares had sent her personal congratulations to Kuehl for his 100th birthday and “one big fat thank-you for your service.”

Bob Kellar, president of the SCV Veterans Memorial Committee, also recognized Kuehl.

“On this milestone occasion,” Kellar said, “we honor you, not only as a veteran, but as a cherished hero and cheerleader. The legacy continues to inspire generations.”

During the gathering, Garcia, who’s known Kuehl for a number of years, spent some one-on-one time with him and wished him a happy birthday.

“To be able to pay tribute to one of the last World War II veterans in the country, frankly, turning 100 years old, is a huge honor,” Garcia said after sitting with him for a few minutes. “I wouldn’t miss this for the world.”

Former congressman Mike Garcia (left) chats with WWII combat veteran Don Kuehl during Kuehl’s 100th birthday celebration on Feb. 20, 2025 at Crazy Otto’s Diner in Canyon Country, Calif. Michael Picarella/The Signal

In attendance to recognize the 100-year-old was Agustin Prieto, the owner of California Bakery and Cafe in Canyon Country, who made a military-themed birthday cake for Kuehl. Prieto said he’s made cakes for Garcia, Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, Steve Knight when he was a U.S. congressman and others. He was thrilled, he added, to take part in the celebration on Thursday.

“What bakery gets the honor to make a cake for a second World War veteran?” Prieto said. “What an honor it is.”

WWII combat veteran Don Kuehl cuts the cake for his 100th birthday celebration at Crazy Otto’s Diner on Feb. 20, 2025 in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Sid Kirshner, a Korean War veteran and a regular at Coffee4Vets, made sure to seat himself next to Kuehl during breakfast. Kirshner pointed out that Kuehl is “only nine years older” than he is. Since Kirshner is the second oldest vet in Coffee4Vets, the two get along really well, he said, and so, it was only fitting that they sit next to each other.

“He’s an inspiration to all veterans,” Kirshner said. “He’s incredibly sharp, he’s got a great sense of humor, and he has good recall from when he went over. I enjoy his company very much.”

Kuehl was happy to spend the morning with his friends. He recalled going up in that glider with Garcia when he turned 98, adding that it’s not that he didn’t want to do something similar for his 100th birthday. He said he’d planned on going up in a biplane, but the pilot, he said, died.

“I’ve never been in an open cockpit before,” Kuehl said. He ate his pancake breakfast, spent time with friends and told others that, even though he’s 100, it wasn’t too late for him to get into that biplane.

“I’m looking forward to putting on my Snoopy outfit,” he said, referring to the imagery of the cartoon character Snoopy in his biplane going up against the Red Baron. “I’m exercising and working on it to where I can climb inside one of them. And I’m going to do it.”