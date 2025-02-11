Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting people with a skateboard  

A 25-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting passing vehicles with a skateboard on Monday afternoon, according to a spokesman with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at approximately 2:34 p.m. near the intersection of Crown Valley Road and Sierra Highway in Acton, wrote CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez in an email to The Signal.

After a CHP officer was notified, he located the suspect and gave him numerous commands to clear the roadway, Burgos-Lopez wrote. As the officer tried placing the suspect in handcuffs, he resisted arrest, resulting in minor injuries to the officer, Burgos-Lopez added.

Two CHP Antelope Valley units assisted during the incident and the suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Burgos-Lopez stated in the email.

No other injuries were reported.