Man in wheelchair detained at gunpoint after attempted burglary  

A man, reportedly in a wheelchair, was detained at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon at the Vallarta in Canyon Country on suspicion of attempting to steal liquor from the store, according an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were called at 12:23 p.m. to the Vallarta at the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road on a report of a man attempting to steal liquor from the store, according to Sgt. Justin Boosalis with the station.

According to radio dispatch traffic, the suspect hit an employee in the face.

Boosalis said that, based on the information he had, there seemed to be a struggle between an employee and the suspect.

The suspect was described to be a man in a wheelchair, according to radio dispatch traffic.

Boosalis said the suspect was detained at gunpoint by the store and booked on suspicion of robbery.