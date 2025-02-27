Mardi Gras is coming to SCV Boys and Girls Club 

Di and Jeffery Thompson, co-auction chairs, are bringing Mardi Gras to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s 53rd annual benefit auction in May.

Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys and Girls Club, said he was excited about this year’s theme and is looking forward to what Di and Jeffery Thompson bring to the auction.

“Jeffrey and Di just bring so much energy and enthusiasm and just get the mission and the heart of what the Boys and Girls Club is all about,” said Nelson.

Nelson said the annual benefit auction is something people look forward to every year and with the Thompsons organizing the event he knows it will be fun for everyone.

Jeffery said he and his wife discussed a bunch of different options before they ended up settling on Mardi Gras as the theme.

“We settled on Mardi Gras because Mardi Gras represents happiness,” said Jeffery. “It represents renewal, it happens to be happening right now in New Orleans and given the growing diversity of our town, there’s a richness and a diversity to New Orleans it’s just wonderful.”

From left: Di Thompson and Jeffery Thompson reveal the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s 53rd annual benefit auction’s theme is Mardi Gras at its annual kickoff event on Tuesday night, Feb. 25, 2025. Maya Morales/The Signal

Di Thompson added that it was about creating a fun and exciting celebration for everyone. “Come as you are and all are welcome,” she said.

The annual benefit auction is a huge part of the annual budget for the Boys and Girls Club, said Nelson.

The auction allows the Boys and Girls Club to continue to provide the resources it has for students, said Jeffery.

Di Thompson added that without the proceeds raised at the auction, the Boy and Girls Club wouldn’t be the great after-school program that it is. The goal this year is to raise $300,000.

“We want Santa Clarita to get excited about not just the theme, but we need people to donate auction items,” said Jeffery.

He said they were still looking for people to donate items, travel, experiences, or memorabilia to sell.

For information on how to donate or buy tickets, visit scvbgc.org/auction.

The Big Easy Auction is scheduled May 31 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.