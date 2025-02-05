McLean chosen for regional leadership roles 

News release

Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Marsha McLean has been tapped to serve as the chair of the North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA, complementing her regional transportation leadership, as she also currently serves as chair of the Transportation Committee of the San Fernando Valley Council of Governments, the city announced in a news release.

In addition to the NCTC and SFVCOG, McLean is vice chair of the Santa Clarita Community Taskforce on Homelessness, the release said.

“It is an honor to serve the Santa Clarita and northern corridor communities, not just as a member of the City Council, but also as a champion for local issues at the regional, county and state levels. I have always been an advocate for public transit and will continue to push for enhanced routes and road safety in my capacity as chair,” McLean said in the release.

During the Jan. 27 North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition JPA board meeting, McLean was unanimously elected to serve as chair, the release said.

In this role, she will lead efforts to improve safety and the movement of people and goods throughout the North Los Angeles County region, the release said.

Additionally, McLean has been appointed to special committees within both the NCTC and SFVCOG, where she will focus on transportation planning, homeless issues and regional coordination in preparation for the upcoming 2028 Olympics.

To learn more about SFVCOG, visit SFVCOG.org. To learn more about NCTC, visit NorthCountyTransportationCoalition.org.