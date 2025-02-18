Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit 

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and driving under the influence violations by California Highway Patrol-Newhall area officers after engaging in a pursuit on Monday night, according to a spokesman for the CHP-Newhall area office.

“At approximately 10:06 p.m., CHP-Newhall Area units received a call of a male pedestrian riding a bicycle in the center divider of northbound State Route 14 at Escondido Canyon Road,” CHP Newhall Area Office Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez wrote in an email to The Signal.

Burgos-Lopez added that when a unit arrived on the scene, they located a motorcyclist and began approaching the motorcyclist’s location with a traffic break in place.

The motorcyclist accelerated away and failed to yield to the responding CHP unit and a pursuit ensued.

“The rider exited at Crown Valley Road and fled southbound on SR-14, before the rider pulled the motorcycle to the right shoulder of southbound SR-14, north of Ward Road and came to a stop,” wrote Burgos-Lopez.

After pulling over, the man complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident. There was no reported damage to any vehicles or injuries to the involved personnel and suspect, added Burgos-Lopez.

Burgos-Lopez wrote that the motorcyclist was booked on suspicion of felony evading and DUI violations.