No suspects or victims found in Canyon Country shooting 

No suspects or victims were found on Tuesday night after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a reported assault with a firearm at a local business center in Canyon Country, according to an official with the station.

At 6:55 p.m., deputies were called to the 26500 block of Ruether Avenue for a reported assault with a firearm at an auto shop, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

“Upon arrival deputies located no victims, no suspects. However, a preliminary search of the scene did reveal approximately six spent shell casings and a very small quantity of blood inside the business,” said Jensen. “That does indicate some kind of assault or injury occurred.”

He added that no victims were found at the local hospital and no gunshot victims were reported.

Jensen said video surveillance footage of the incident was available, and the SCV Sheriff’s Detective Bureau was beginning its investigation.

Multiple suspects were seen on camera, according to Jensen. He added that the footage of the suspects is workable but because the investigation is ongoing, he could not release information on the suspects’ description.

According to a radio dispatch traffic recording on social media, there were four male suspects seen leaving in a “newer model white Toyota Tundra” driving southbound on Ruether Avenue toward Centre Pointe Parkway. Jensen would not confirm this information.

The connection between the incident and the individuals seen leaving the building is unknown at this time, said Jensen.