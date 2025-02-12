Patient transported after e-bike collision 

One patient was transported from a collision involving a vehicle versus an electric bike in Canyon Country on Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

First responders were dispatched at 12:22 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 12:26 p.m. where a vehicle and an electric bike collided at Sierra Highway and Racquet Club Court, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Aldana added that one patient was transported from the scene at 12:39 p.m. in unknown condition.

Deputies were still at the scene investigating, said Watch Sgt. Justin Boosalis with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

At the time of this story’s publication, Boosalis said that he did not have any information on the condition of the patient.