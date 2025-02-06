Patient transported after stabbing at Pitchess 

One person was taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing at the Pitchess Detention Center on Wednesday night.

L.A. County Fire Department Public Information Officer Fred Fielding said that firefighters were dispatched to the 29300 block of The Old Road at 10:11 p.m. for an emergency medical service call.

They arrived on the scene at 10:21 p.m., he added.

Fielding said there was limited information about the service call, but he could say that at least one patient was taken to the hospital.

A post on the Citizen app indicated that the incident was apparently a stabbing, based on first responder radio dispatch traffic.

An official with the Pitchess Detention Center, who did not provide his name, said they were not able to comment on the situation at the time of this story’s publication. The official did confirm that an incident had occurred Wednesday night, but did not directly confirm that it was a stabbing, and said they were working on gathering information.