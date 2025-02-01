Robert Lamoureux | Can floor tile be a backsplash solution?

Question: Robert, I have a question regarding a backsplash for our kitchen. We’ve looked and looked and cannot decide on anything currently available that is designed for this purpose. We are looking for something self-stick, so the process is easier and less expensive. We have found a self-stick floor tile that we like, it’s the size and color we’ve been looking for. My question is, can we use a self-stick floor tile for a wall application? We are installing it onto painted drywall. Will this work successfully?

– Melissa B.

Answer: Melissa, I seriously doubt that this would work. The self-stick products are, in my experience, not the highest quality and my guess is, you’d have pieces on the countertops after just a few hours. You can usually buy just a few pieces from the big box stores, so it wouldn’t be the end of the world if you buy them and give it a go, to see if they’ll stick.

I recommend broadening your search to specialty tile stores.You may be able to find something you like with a broader search. You’re likely looking at proper backsplash peel-and-stick sheets, or actual tile. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].