Rotary SCV hosts 12th annual chili cook-off  

The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley hosted the 12th annual chili cookoff at the SCV Senior Center Friday evening, in which 13 chili competitors cooked, hoping to win the crown for best chili recipe.

The evening included a live band, Green Central Station, playing in the courtyard, in addition to a silent auction and boatloads of chili for anyone who attended to enjoy.

The event raises money for local nonprofit organizations, in the spirit of the Rotary Club’s motto, “Service Above Self.”

The chili cookoff began in 2012 and was started by Nicole Stinson and Steve Potrero. However, last year they stepped down and Rotary took over the community-bonding event.

“We are just fortunate that Santa Clarita as a community, as a city is a unique place. It’s a big city with a small-town feel. And it’s events like this that feel small-town and bring like-minded people together,” said Scott Hoolahan, president of the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Even with participants attempting to make trophy-winning chili, supporting the community was the end goal.

“It’s a great community to be in, especially being at the Senior Center. It’s good to participate and help the community out,” said chef Geovanni Euceda, last year’s winner and executive chef of Galpin Motors.

Besides the chili cookoff, the silent auction was another way that guests could help support local organizations like the senior center.

A signed photo of Katy Perry, the cancelled checks of the members of the Beatles, a photo of Kobe Bryant and album covers of Taylor Swift were just some of the many unique memorabilia items that were being auctioned off.

“The No. 1 beneficiary is going to be the senior center. Fifty percent of all the proceeds that we make will go directly to the senior center to help them continue to offer the amazing benefits they have,” Hoolahan said.

As the night continued, guests were having a great time tasting all the different chilis, enjoying some beer and wine and coming together.

“This is fantastic because it brings the community together. We get to see old friends and it’s a fun thing to do. It gets our thoughts on community,” said local resident Bob Rathkamp.

The winners of this year’s chili cook-off are as follows:

Judge’s Awards:

• First place: Lonie Ellul.

• Second place: Tom Mendoza.

• Third place: Lorin Cook.

People’s Choice Awards:

• First place: Chef Geovanni Euceda.

• Second place: Sonja Randall.

• Third place: Ron Johnson.