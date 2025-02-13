SCAA gallery to celebrate ‘Pet Palooza’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery plans to showcase the community’s love for its pets with the group art show, “Pet Palooza,” scheduled to run Feb. 21 through March 23, with a free opening reception scheduled 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

“‘Pet Palooza’ is an art exhibit that’s all about our fascination and love for house pets,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Chair and Artist Tobi Beck said in a news release. “The show will display our artists’ favorite furry, scaly and feathery friends or a critter they created just for fun. Come see if your favorite pet has been turned into a work of art.”

Pet therapy animals will be on site at the reception for guests to interact with, the release said.

“We wanted to tie together the emotional support we receive from our pets with the therapy that creating art provides,” 2025 SCAA Gallery Co-Chair and Artist Qiana Tarlow said in the release. “It’s the perfect combo to create a soothing, stress-free moment for our guests.”

In addition, two SCAA artists, Meryl Goudey and Karina Medina, will paint/draw live at the opening reception. Live acoustic entertainment will be provided by Isabella Bazler. The event is free, and open to the public.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall. Show hours are Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.