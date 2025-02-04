Schiavo appointed to five committees 

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has been reappointed by Speaker Robert Rivas to the Utilities & Energy Committee, Health Committee, and continues as chair of the Military & Veteran Affairs Committee, according to a news release from the assemblywoman’s office.

She has also been newly appointed to the Banking and Finance Committee and the Budget Committee, including the budget subcommittee focused on health, the release said.

“Californians are struggling with the rising costs of housing, insurance, utilities, and more,” Schiavo said in the release. “Over the last two years, I have worked alongside my colleagues to shape policies that tackle the affordability crisis in California, and there’s so much more work to do.”

She added: “Through the Utilities and Energy Committee, I look forward to continuing efforts to reduce utility rates. And, building on the impact of ‘Click-to-Cancel’ (Assembly Bill 2863) from the last legislative session, I’m excited for new opportunities on the Banking and Finance Committee to help consumers and protect your pocketbook.”

As a former nurse advocate, Schiavo said in the release, in her role on the Health Committee and the new position on the Budget Committee and health subcommittee, she will keep working to reduce health care costs. “I will also continue my work to protect access to critical services like maternity care, abortion care, and assistance programs to help everyone get the health care they need without cost being a barrier to care.”