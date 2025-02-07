SCV Chamber holds 2025 Awards and Installation 

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 102nd Annual Awards and Installation Dinner at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday, where the chamber recapped a successful 2024 and welcomed 2025 with the installation of the new board of directors and a few recognitions.

Local dignitaries and notable business leaders gathered for the annual tradition with food and drinks to celebrate the success of SCV businesses and the chamber’s mission to build a stronger business community through advocacy, education and connections.

Newly elected Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce performed the official swearing in of the 2025 SCV chamber board of directors alongside Di Thompson, chair of the organization, and former state Sen. Scott Wilk.

“The leadership of the chamber continuously ensures Santa Clarita is the most business-friendly city in L.A. County, and that is in large part due to the work that the chamber does at the local, state and federal level,” said Whitesides. “The SCV chamber board is a dynamic group of passionate leaders representing businesses of all sizes, across every industry and service imaginable. This diversity ensures that the SCV chamber truly reflects the full breadth of our community, their collective insights, expertise and contributions.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Breshears receives the Public Service Award on behalf of Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone during the SCV Chamber 2025 Awards + Installation on Jan. 31, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Among those who received applause by guests were Los Angeles County Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Breshear who was met with a standing ovation as he accepted the Public Service Award on behalf of L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone for his leadership during the L.A. wildfires last month. The award was presented by Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton.

“It is truly an honor and privilege to receive such a recognition, and we are deeply humbled. This award is a testament to the power of teamwork and the unity in public service,” said Breshears on behalf of Marrone. “The selfless acts of courage and commitment by our members in the midst of fire season have been nothing short of inspiring. I want to commend all of our first responders who came from near and far truly embodying the essence of public service by putting themselves in harm’s way, leaving their families behind for days on end and working around the clock to ensure the safety of all our residents, our sworn and professional staff, including many of our community partners, both on the front lines and behind the scenes.”

Business of the Year was awarded to Heroes of Color, an organization dedicated to empowering the youth through visual arts and creative enrichment programs. The organization serves over 100 high school students in Santa Clarita and 1,200 elementary school students in San Diego.

Heroes of Color Founder and CEO David Heredia credited Santa Clarita as what helped him build his company due to local resources available such as the Small Business Development Center and the mentorship from professors at College of the Canyons and local educator and community leader Cherise Moore for helping him form connections that helped launched his Junior Entrepreneurs program.

“The chamber has been incredibly, incredibly supportive of my journey, and I wouldn’t be standing here had it not been for Ivan (Volschenk) and Di (Thompson) who have been my strongest advocates and helping me see the value of the work that I’m doing, working with the youth.”

Former Santa Clarita mayor Cameron Smyth was given the Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community Award, and the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award was given to couple Todd and Steffanie Stelnick. The Nonprofit of the Year was awarded to Bridge to Home and the Rising Star Award was given to Gabrielle Lawrence for her business ‘ili Essentials.

From left: Former Sen. Scott Wilk, former William S. Hart Union School District governing board president Linda Storli and former city mayor Cameron Smyth during the 2025 Awards + Installation on Jan. 31, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Steffanie and Todd Stelnick (center) with local dignitaries and business leaders during the SCV Chamber 2025 Awards + Installation on Jan. 31, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia in Santa Clarita, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal