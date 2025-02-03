Small brush fire breaks out in Canyon Country 

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were dispatched Sunday afternoon to a small brush fire, dubbed the Magic Fire, off the Magic Mountain Truck Trail in Canyon Country approximately two miles from the Magic Mountain Wilderness, not to be confused with the Magic Mountain theme park.

According to radio dispatch traffic, a helicopter at the scene marked the fire at a quarter acre in medium fuels with a slow rate of spread and no structures threatened.

Once engines arrived at the scene at about 4:40 p.m., firefighters reported over radio dispatch traffic that the fire was half an acre in size.

As of 5 p.m., no injuries had been reported.

According to radio dispatch traffic, firefighters at the scene called forward progress stopped at 5:05 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added when it becomes available.