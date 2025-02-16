Solo vehicle collision causes Sigalert 

A Sigalert was issued Sunday morning after a reported solo vehicle collision on the southbound Interstate 5 freeway south of Parker Road, according to an official with California Highway Patrol Traffic Management.

Officers with the CHP-Newhall area and firefighters with the L.A. County Fire Department responded to a reported solo vehicle collision on the southbound I-5 at 6:21 a.m., according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, spokeswoman for CHP Traffic Management.

She added that the call was first reported as a solo vehicle involved, and she did not have a final confirmation on the number of vehicles involved but could say one tow truck was called to the scene.

A Sigalert was issued for the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 lanes on the southbound I-5 at 6:45 a.m. and all lanes were reopened at 8:19 a.m.

Kravig said it was not reported that a patient was transported from the scene.

Supervising Fire Dispatcher Melanie Flores declined to provide information on the collision and referred The Signal to a public information officer.

At the time of this story’s publication, a public information officer with the L.A. County Fire Department was not available to provide more information.