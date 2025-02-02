Blog

Suspect in custody following knife incident in Stevenson Ranch  

Deputies responded to a man armed with a knife fighting with security on Sunday at the Guitar Center business located on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road on Feb. 2, 2025. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
One male suspect is in custody following reports of a man armed with a knife at the Guitar Center business located on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday, according to a spokesman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Deputies and personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an initial call of “a man armed with a knife fighting with security” at 12:11 p.m., said Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman with the station. 

One person possibly sustained injuries but information was limited, Hoslet said.  

Supervising fire dispatcher Martin Rangel, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department refused to provide answers to an inquiry regarding the incident and said “I have no information to give.”  

According to the PulsePoint app, a transport did take place, and fire department personnel was dispatched at 12:20 p.m.  

As of the publication of this story, information on any damaged or stolen property remained unknown as deputies continued to investigate the incident and no additional information was available.  

Katherine Quezada

