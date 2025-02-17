Top-Tier Experiences to Enjoy New York like a VIP

New York is a very well known place around the world for many reasons, but not all people really know this city. Beyond the typical touristic landmarks, the Instagrammable movie spots and all the not-so ‘hidden gems’ that everybody knows about, there is a world of truly opulent and personalized experiences only accessible to high-end travelers who can to afford them. Are you one of them? Then keep reading to discover this exclusive list of things to do in NYC.

Accommodation: a Luxury Stay in the Big Apple

For those who want their accommodation a sophisticated and elegant stay in the Big Apple, the NH Collection New York Madison Avenue stands out as the best choice. This 5 stars hotel is located in the heart of the city and was completely renovated in 2020. With a prime location in the heart of Manhattan, it offers unrivaled access to the city’s most exclusive offerings, while its boutique design and refined ambiance provide a haven of distinction and comfort. The hotel also features a fitness center, bar and tearoom, giving you the perfect space to dine, relax and stay fit in the city that never sleeps.

Food: Sumptuous Dinners With the Best Views in Town

The city offers modern and stylish bars that rise above the iconic Manhattan skyline. A60 (Above Sixty) is your destination if you’re looking for a more exclusive experience and want to mingle with Hollywood celebrities. This rooftop bar in Soho is frequented by stars such as Russell Crowe, Sienna Miller, George Clooney and Nicole Kidman. The prestigious hotel has a panoramic view of the Hudson River, the TriBeCa neighborhood and the iconic Empire State Building. Also, there are delicious Thai dishes served to complete the experience.

But there are other options. The View, located at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, the only revolving restaurant in the city that provides a 360-degree panoramic view, turning every dinner into an unparalleled visual spectacle. Meanwhile, the Top of the Standard stands out for its elegance and exclusivity, offering a refined ambiance, live music, and a high-quality menu.

Leisure: New York’s Most Exclusive Plans for the Privileged

Go shopping for Designer Jewelry and Have “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

New York is a luxury epicenter, and Fifth Avenue—its most emblematic artery—is home of the world’s most prestigious high-end boutiques and brands, and Tiffany & Co. remains an essential reference. The most famous store in the history of cinema welcomes you under the light of the “Diamond Skylight”, a diamond-shaped skylight of 6.7 meters that hosts the brand’s most famous collections.

On the walls you will be drawn to the beautiful pastel-colored showcases with changing videos of Central Park and New York, and you’ll be also able to admire the historic Tiffany yellow diamond of 128.54 carats set in a necklace that only three women in the world have worn: Audrey Hepburn, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

For those who wish to acquire luxury pieces from this iconic firm, Tiffany is a must-have. In addition, it offers personal shopping services to take care of all your shopping needs and save you time. As a complimentary service, their expert personal shoppers provide gift suggestions for all occasions or perhaps a little something just for you.

After finishing your shopping, you can enjoy a luxurious bite at The Blue Box Cafe by Daniel Boulud. This prestigious Michelin-starred chef has designed a menu inspired by each season, including breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner.

Take a Luxury Helicopter Tour of New York with Your Own History Expert

New York Historical Tours and Charm Aviation have teamed up to create this unique experience that shows you the best of the city from a stunning aerial perspective, with a professional guide to enhance your tour. Climb aboard a carefully maintained Bell 407 helicopter and prepare to experience the city’s extraordinary sights and landmarks in total comfort for an unforgettable experience.

Get VIP Access to the Most Exclusive Shows and Cast Members with Broadway Plus

Broadway theater is a cultural institution that defines the artistic essence of New York, and serves as an inspiration to the musical theater scene around the world. For those who want to enjoy this moment at the highest level of exclusivity, the Broadway Plus experience offers prime locations and additional services that guarantee preferential treatment.

With a team of VIP experts ready to design the perfect Broadway experience for you, Broadway Plus gets you the access you need. Everything is tailor-made for you: the best seats in hard-to-find tickets to your favorite shows, a pre-show dinner with a cast member or a chance to meet and greet a Broadway star at a time and place that’s convenient for you to take photos, get your Playbill signed, and all your questions answered.