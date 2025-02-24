Trinity Classical Academy to host Life Line Screening event 

News release
Residents can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening at a special event being hosted in April by Trinity Classical Academy.
The event is scheduled April 5 at the school, located at 28310 Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia.
Screenings can check for:
- The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
- HDL and LDL cholesterol levels.
- Diabetes risk.
- Kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Pre-registration is required. Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors, according to a news release from Life Line Screening of America. To register or obtain more information, call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com.
Free parking will be available.