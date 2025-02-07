Truck carrying bricks collides with tree in Valencia 

No serious injuries were reported after a semi-truck carrying bricks collided with a tree on Friday afternoon in Valencia, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

First responders were dispatched to a traffic collision near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at 12:02 and were on the scene of the crash five minutes later, said Saadullah Sheikh, a spokesman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

Preliminary information indicated that the semi truck rolled over and dropped a lot of equipment onto the road and hit a tree, said Lt. Barclay, watch commander for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“I don’t have any causal factors at this time,” Barclay added, and doesn’t believe the driver was under the influence. He added that the usual factors for crashes under these circumstances are typically unsafe speed or an unsafe turn, but the crash remains under investigation and no additional information was available.

No transports regarding the crash were reported, added Sheikh.