Two more restaurants report window smashes 

Two more local restaurants reported on Monday morning that they had their windows smashed as the recent rash of overnight smash-and-grab burglaries continues, according to an official with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The Social Restaurant and Martini Bar and Domino’s Pizza in Newhall reported that their windows were smashed, said Watch Sgt. Robert Wilkinson with the station.

At the time of this story’s publication, Wilkinson said he did not yet have a report on whether anything was stolen from the restaurants and did not have a suspect description.

He added that he believed the incident happened around 5 a.m. on Monday.

The owner of The Social declined to comment on the break-in.

A manager at Domino’s Pizza declined to comment because staff workers were still trying to gather information on what happened.

On Feb. 13, at least four restaurants in Canyon Country were hit by smash-and-grab burglaries that were believed to be connected, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

On Monday, Feb. 17, a total of 11 restaurants reported they were hit in a smash-and-grab spree throughout Saugus, Newhall and Canyon Country.

Each of those businesses stated their window or door was smashed in and either a register or safe was reportedly stolen by three suspects.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.