Valladares announces wildfire prevention, victim protection bills 

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced she will introduce a package of legislation aimed at preventing wildfires and increasing penalties for criminals who prey on victims during these devastating events, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

“California faces unprecedented challenges from wildfires, and it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to protect our communities and most vulnerable residents,” Valladares said in the release. “These new laws will help reduce wildfire risks, protect victims from opportunistic criminals, and ensure that our emergency responders can do their work without interference. With these bills, we are taking critical steps to build a safer, more resilient California.”

The release provided the following descriptions of the bills to be included in the package:

• Make Impersonating Emergency Responders a Felony: This bill allows prosecutors to charge those who impersonate a police officer or firefighter during a state of emergency, with a felony. As wildfires threaten lives and property, criminals often take advantage of the chaos to deceive and exploit vulnerable residents.

• Enhancements for Burglary Penalties During a State of Emergency: This bill will classify burglary committed during a state of emergency — such as during or after a wildfire — as a felony offense.

• Power Line Safety Act: The bill would exempt power line infrastructure from California Environmental Quality Act requirements for undergrounding lines. This legislation will expedite the process of moving power lines underground, and is intended to mitigate the need for Public Safety Power Shutoffs.