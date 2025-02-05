Whitesides coauthors bill for wildfire recovery coordination  

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, and several other members of the California congressional delegation have jointly introduced legislation intended to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the federal government’s disaster recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

Over 30 federal entities currently contribute to the federal government’s response to natural disasters, making it difficult for people who’ve survived a tragedy to navigate this complex process, know which entity provides what kind of support, learn about and comply with differing requirements and deadlines, and more, the release said.

The Disaster Recovery Efficiency Act would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator and secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development to take steps to address the fragmentation across disaster recovery programs, the release said.

“I’m proud to join my California colleagues in introducing this bill to ensure coordinated federal action during times of disaster recovery,” Whitesides said in the release. “We must do everything in our power to cut through red tape, promote collaboration between agencies, and provide steadfast support to those in California as they rebuild from the devastation of wildfires. This bill streamlines government efficiency and strengthens our response to the growing threat of megafires and other natural disasters.”

The other representatives who introduced the bill with Whitesides are Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, Rep. Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, and Rep. Luz Rivas, D-North Hollywood.