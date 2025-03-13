13th annual Hart Games set for Monday 

News release

The annual Hart Games are scheduled to be held on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Valencia High School, with competitions involving special education students from throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Opening ceremonies start at 10 a.m. sharp, according to a news release from the Hart district.

Approximately 375 special education students from 11 schools are set to compete at the yearly track and field meet, sponsored and organized by the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Adapted Physical Education Department.

Participating schools include: Arroyo Seco, La Mesa, Rancho Pico, Rio Norte, and Sierra Vista junior high schools; Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Saugus and Valencia high schools; and Santa Clarita Valley International School.

The games are a culmination of a physical education track and field unit and a way for special needs students to showcase their skills and build camaraderie. The competition is fierce — but friendly, the release said. All track athletes receive ribbons as they cross the race finish line.

“Please come join us in supporting and celebrating these amazing students who have been training diligently and are very excited,” the release said. “We guarantee it will bring a smile to your face as you see our special athletes bask in the glow of being the center of attention in an arena that is typically reserved for the physically gifted. Our athletes have to face many challenges even to participate. We hope you can join us to celebrate their accomplishments.”

The Hart Games include a variety of track and field events, including dashes, hurdles, long and high jump, shot put, discus, javelin and softball throw. Events take place simultaneously across the field with students competing for ribbons.

To see a video of last year’s Hart Games, go to youtu.be/puYmFBAqYt8.

Admission is free. Valencia High School is located at 27801 North Dickason Drive, Valencia.