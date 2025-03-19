34% hike expected for Castaic student population 

District’s projected 667-student growth spurt a result of new development

The Castaic Union School District governing board at Thursday’s meeting approved a report of the next seven-year projections of its student population showing that it would be increasing by 34%, a result of expected new residential development within the district’s boundaries.

The district has contracted with MGT, formerly known as Davis Demographics, to develop and analyze demographic data relevant to the district’s facility planning efforts, according to the meeting agenda.

Based on the demographic report included in the agenda, the student population for the district is projected to increase by 667 resident transitional kindergarten through eighth grade students over the next seven years, a growth rate of 34% depending on whether anticipated development takes places on time.

There are currently four active or planned projects within the district’s boundaries, comprising approximately 2,532 future units that could be built over the next seven years, according to the demographics report. The growth projected in the district is mostly dependent on the new housing developments. If the development does not begin as planned, then total enrollment would stay between 1,900 to 2,000 students.

The TK to sixth grade resident student population is projected to increase by 516 students by the 2031-32 school year.

The report indicates that the Northlake Hills Elementary School area is expected to be the most impacted by the new development, bringing a projected 362 additional TK-6 students.

The Live Oak Elementary School area is also expected to gain 165 students, and the Castaic Elementary School area is the only area projected to decrease. The elementary school could lose about 30 TK to sixth grade students through the 2031-32 school year, according to the report.

The report indicates middle school grades are expected to decrease over the next three years. Starting in 2027, it is projected the student population will increase by approximately 152 students over the next four years.

Board member Fred Malcomb made a motion to approve the student demographics report. The motion was seconded by board member Vincent Titiriga, according to Charmin Ortega, executive assistant to the superintendent. The motion passed 4-0. Board member Erik Richardson was absent at the meeting.