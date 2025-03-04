4.1 earthquake felt in SCV 

Seismologists reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck southwest of Westlake Village, about 40 miles from the Santa Clarita Valley, Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

The earthquake struck at approximately 1:03 p.m. and had a depth of 11.7 kilometers, according to the USGS website.

There were no immediate reports of any damage to structures or injuries in L.A. County, but the earthquake could be felt for a few seconds in the SCV.

For more information, visit earthquake.usgs.gov/data/shakealert.