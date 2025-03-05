5 Things To Know Before Visiting Amsterdam In 2025

Planning your first trip to Amsterdam is both an exciting and overwhelming experience. As a city full of wonders from all angles, it can be hard to make sure that you don’t miss anything in the Dutch Capital.

If you want to enjoy the city through a local’s eyes, why not book a free walking tour of Amsterdam ahead of your trip for a chance to discover hidden gems off the beaten path?

Whether you’re wondering when to visit or you want to save money with cards and passes, we have you covered. With some guidance from our top Amsterdam travel tips, you’ll have your next trip to the city figured out in no time.

Read on as we reveal five essential tips for a fuss-free trip to Amsterdam in 2025.

Amsterdam is Not a 24/7 City

While you may be used to all-nighters in London or the Mediterranean late opening times, Amsterdam city centre begins to shut down from 6-8 pm.

Supermarkets tend to open from 10 am-8 pm, while city centre shops close their doors as early as 5 pm. Following similar rules to those in the UK, many shops and grocers are also closed on Sundays, with the exception of some of the busier tourist districts such as Kalverstraat and Nieuwendijk.

However, this closing curfew certainly doesn’t apply to the whole city. Restaurants, bars and clubs remain open late, often closing in the early hours of the morning on weekends. As a city defined by its coffee shop culture, you’ll also be pleasantly surprised to see local coffeehouses open till midnight for the perfect bedtime coffee or a special ‘brownie’ to set you up for a night on the town.

Avoid Peak Season

Amsterdam is one of Europe’s most visited cities for a reason. As an extremely walkable capital packed full of indoor and outdoor historical and cultural attractions, it’s a brilliant place to visit at any time of the year.

However, as tourism continues to dominate the city, some seasons are better than others if you want to enjoy the heart of the Netherlands away from the hustle and bustle.

If you plan your trip well, you can easily avoid big crowds, long queues and booked-out restaurants for a calmer visit to the city. To do this, we recommend visiting in the lower season. These are the autumn and winter months, ranging from October to March. However, it’s also best to avoid Christmas time too, especially if you want to keep costs low.

Book A Free Walking Tour Of The City

Did you know that Amsterdam is extremely walkable? It’s a small city and ridiculously flat, so walking is a great way to move around each district and cut costs on public transport.

There are also a number of free walking tours taking place each day in the city’s most central locations.

If you’re planning to navigate the city on your own, we suggest using Google Maps to plan your route. For an accurate city guide, also check out the Lonely Planet analogue map, packed with lots of ideas for a fun day out in the city.

Invest in City Cards and Passes Ahead of Time

For those of you visiting Amsterdam on a budget, we recommend getting a digital Amsterdam Pass or an iAmsterdam city card ahead of your trip to ensure that you can travel across the city seamlessly and enjoy the most popular attractions for a fraction of the price.

If you’re on a tight schedule and are most interested in the city’s most popular attractions, we recommend getting an Amsterdam Pass. This is the cheaper option of the two and can be purchased for just 24 hours if needed.

With an Amsterdam Pass, enjoy free entry to the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum, as well as a beautiful canal cruise at a time of your choice.

For those of you staying in the city for 3+ days, we’d recommend investing in the IAmsterdam card. This gives you free entry into the Rijksmuseum, Tulip Museum, ARTIS Zoo, and more than 70 other attractions, as well as unlimited access to public transport so you can travel around the city with ease.

Book Attractions In Advance

As mentioned previously, Amsterdam is a busy city. If you want to ensure that you can enjoy every attraction on your wishlist, we recommend booking some of them in advance.

One attraction in particular that we strongly suggest booking in advance is the Anne Frank House. As one of the most popular museums in the city, it’s no surprise that entry is almost impossible at the door.

In fact, Anne Frank House releases 80% of its tickets 2 months in advance and just 20% on the day. If you want to be in with a shot of securing tickets, get online early and join the booking queue.

Bonus Tip: Make Friends by Wearing Orange

The Dutch are known for their orange fever. If you want to make a good impression on the streets, add a bit of orange to your wardrobe to let the locals know that you’re cheering them on.

For sporting events, locals take orange fever one step further. From brightly coloured wigs to face paint, outlandish orange fashion is a key staple. If you’re heading to a local sporting event, why not embrace this and enjoy the orange-fueled craze?

Start Planning Your 2025 Trip To Amsterdam Today

Amsterdam is an unmissable European city to add to your travel bucket list in 2025.

From tulip-lined canals to cobblestone streets, this city is oozing with character and full of history.

In order to enjoy the Dutch capital to the max, ensure that you shy away from peak seasons, book your favourite attractions in advance and remember to embrace the city on foot for a budget-friendly, fuss-free trip like no other.