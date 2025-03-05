5 Ways AI Can Help Your Employees Work Smarter Rather Than Harder

Did you know that 20% to 40% of workers are using AI at work? Whether you like it or not, AI is here and promises to become more widespread.

People are already using AI in their homes. One example is the smart speaker space that has people from all walks of life depending on Alexa, Siri, and other AI personalities to tell them the weather forecast for the day, offer recipe recommendations, and do many other things.

So, it’s no wonder that employees are open to the possibilities presented by AI. If it hasn’t impacted your industry yet, the odds are that it will at some point. And fears that AI will result in mass layoffs in the workforce appear to be unfounded based on research suggesting that computer-vision AI is only capable of automating tasks for a mere 1.6% of the wages earned by workers in non-agricultural industries in the United States.

If your business isn’t using AI to help workers do their jobs more efficiently and productively, here are five ways changing course can ensure employees work smarter rather than harder.

1. Automating Repetitive Tasks

Do you know how much time employees spend on manual tasks — time that would be better spent focusing on other core responsibilities? One source says around four in 10 employees spend at least 25%, or one quarter, of their work week tackling manual, repetitive tasks. More telling is the fact that many of these employees admit they could save a lot of time if these manual, repetitive tasks were automated.

Meanwhile, McKinsey & Co. says around 60% of occupations could be automated. Going that route could transform businesses in a good way. AI is one way to automate any processes that can be automated, such as scheduling, data entry, and document processing. Going that route will help workers focus on strategic and high-value work.

While you can get some options off the shelf, a custom software application with AI baked in is the best option since you can get a solution with your company’s needs in mind.

2. Smart Assistants for Productivity

One source says smart assistants can increase workforce productivity by as much as 35%. It adds that businesses can save around 22 minutes daily by using virtual assistants to handle responsibilities such as calendar management and administrative duties.

3. AI-Powered Communication & Collaboration

Another way AI can help your employees work smarter rather than harder is by enhancing communication and collaboration.

AI tools can facilitate collaboration and communication by automating meeting summaries, transcriptions, and more. It might be a game-changer and a godsend if you have a hybrid or remote working environment.

4. Reducing Errors & Improving Accuracy

As many as 90% of workplace accidents are due to human error. This can hit your company in the balance sheet, reduce efficiency due to lost time, and interfere with productivity in the workplace.

It’s also true that errors on the job and missteps when inputting information can be problematic for your business.

But AI-powered solutions can find mistakes in technical documents, inventory counts, financial reports, contracts, and more. It’s best to automate anything that can be automated. Doing so will ensure that workers spend less time correcting errors.

5. Personalized Learning & Skill Development

Yet another way AI can help your workforce is by strategically offering personalized learning and skill development in a way that doesn’t needlessly disrupt regular workflows. Leveraging an AI-driven learning platform can recommend specific training for your workforce.

It’s always a good idea to work smarter rather than harder, and AI can help you do just that. As always, look around, use demos if they’re available, and make an informed choice.