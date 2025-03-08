8 Things to Know About Mole Removal: A Dermatologist’s Perspective

Moles are small skin growths that can develop on any part of the body. While they are usually harmless, some people opt to have them removed for aesthetic purposes or due to medical concerns.

A dermatologist can assess whether a mole needs to be removed and recommend the best method. Before you schedule an appointment with your South Korea or Singapore dermatologist, here are eight important things you should know about mole removal.

1. Not All Moles Need to Be Removed

Most moles are benign, meaning they are not cancerous and pose no risk. Many people have had the same moles for years without any issues. However, some moles can change over time, and any noticeable difference in size, shape, or color should be examined by a dermatologist.

A mole might need removal if:

It has an irregular shape.

The borders are uneven or blurry.

The color is inconsistent or has dark patches.

It starts growing larger.

It becomes itchy, painful, or bleeds.

These changes could be signs of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. A dermatologist can examine the mole and determine if it needs to be removed for medical reasons. If a mole is completely harmless but you don’t like the way it looks, cosmetic removal is also an option.

2. There Are Different Mole Removal Methods

Dermatologists use several methods to remove moles, depending on their type, size, and location. The most common techniques include:

Surgical excision – The dermatologist cuts out the mole and a small area of surrounding skin. Stitches are usually needed. This method is best for deeper moles and those suspected to be cancerous.

– The dermatologist cuts out the mole and a small area of surrounding skin. Stitches are usually needed. This method is best for deeper moles and those suspected to be cancerous. Shave removal – The mole is carefully shaved down using a surgical blade. This method works well for raised moles that don’t extend deep into the skin.

– The mole is carefully shaved down using a surgical blade. This method works well for raised moles that don’t extend deep into the skin. Laser removal – A laser breaks down the pigmentation into smaller, flat moles. This is a non-invasive option, but it may not be effective for deeper moles.

Your doctor will recommend the best option based on your skin type and the characteristics of your mole.

3. Mole Removal Is a Quick and Simple Procedure

Most mole removal procedures take less than 30 minutes. A dermatologist will first clean the area and apply a local anesthetic to numb the skin. You may feel a small pinch from the injection, but after that, the procedure itself is painless.

If the mole is removed with excision, stitches may be needed to close the wound. Shave and laser removal methods usually don’t require stitches. After the procedure, your doctor will cover the area with a bandage.

Since mole removal is an outpatient procedure, you can go home immediately afterward. There’s little to no downtime, and you can return to normal activities the same day.

4. The Procedure Is Not Painful, but Mild Discomfort Is Normal

Thanks to local anesthesia, mole removal itself is painless. However, once the numbing wears off, you may experience mild soreness, tenderness, or a slight burning sensation in the treated area.

For most people, any discomfort is minor and goes away within a day or two. Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen, can help if needed. If you experience severe pain, signs of infection (such as redness, swelling, or pus), or excessive bleeding, contact your dermatologist.

5. Scarring Is Possible but Can Be Minimized

Mole removal, like any procedure that affects the skin, can result in a scar. The appearance and size of the scar will vary based on different factors.:

The mole’s size and depth.

The removal method used.

Your body’s natural healing process.

Surgical excision may leave a more noticeable scar, while shave or laser removal generally results in a less visible mark. However, following proper aftercare can help reduce scarring.

6. Some Moles Can Grow Back

In some cases, a mole may return after removal, especially if it wasn’t completely extracted. This is more common with shave removal or laser treatment, where some mole cells may remain beneath the skin.

If a mole grows back, it’s important to have it checked by a dermatologist. A recurring mole could indicate an underlying issue, so a doctor may perform a biopsy to rule out any concerns.

7. Regular Skin Checks Are Essential

Even after removing a mole, it’s important to monitor your skin for any new changes. Melanoma and other skin cancers can develop in areas where a mole was removed or elsewhere on your body.

Follow the ABCDE rule when checking your skin:

A – Asymmetry: A healthy mole is usually symmetrical, meaning both halves look the same. If one side appears noticeably different from the other, it could be a warning sign.

B – Border: A normal mole has smooth, well-defined edges. If the borders are jagged, blurred, or uneven, it’s worth having a dermatologist examine it.

C – Color: Most harmless moles are a single shade of brown or tan. If a mole has multiple colors, such as black, red, blue, or white patches, it may need further evaluation.

D – Diameter: Moles that are bigger than 6mm (roughly the size of a pencil eraser) should be watched carefully, especially if they keep increasing in size.

E – Evolving: Any noticeable changes in a mole’s size, color, shape, or texture over time should be checked by a doctor, as evolving moles can be a sign of skin cancer.

If you notice anything unusual, schedule a skin check with a dermatologist. Early detection is key in preventing skin cancer.

8. Proper Aftercare Speeds Up Healing

Taking care of your skin after mole removal helps prevent infection and speeds up healing. Your dermatologist will provide aftercare instructions, which may include:

Keeping the area clean and dry.

Applying antibiotic ointment if needed.

Covering the wound with a bandage for the first few days.

Avoiding direct sun exposure on the healing skin.

Refraining from picking at scabs to prevent scarring.

Healing time depends on the removal method and the individual. Most people find that the area heals within two to four weeks. Any lingering redness or pinkness will gradually fade over the next few months.

Final Thoughts

Mole removal is a safe and straightforward procedure, whether done for medical reasons or personal preference. If you’re considering mole removal in Singapore or other countries, it’s important to consult a qualified dermatologist who can recommend the safest removal method based on your skin type and medical history.

While most moles are harmless, keeping an eye on your skin and scheduling regular check-ups is always a good idea. If you’re unsure about a mole, don’t hesitate to consult a professional. Early detection of skin changes can make a big difference in maintaining healthy skin.