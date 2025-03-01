A century of love and legacy: Local woman turns 100  

One of Elaine Swanson’s famous sayings is, “Happy as a clam,” said her son, Fred Swanson.

And that’s exactly what she was on Wednesday afternoon as she celebrated her 100th birthday with her four children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family in an intimate gathering at the Oakmont of Valencia, where she now lives.

The birthday girl was born on Feb. 26, 1925, and was “grateful that I stayed long enough to participate in the history of this country, along with my ancestors,” she said. Reaching the age of 100 was something she “never thought of,” she added.

The centenarian has lived an adventurous life, serving in the United States Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) toward the end of World War II and in the postwar years. As a physical therapist, she worked closely with veterans and later built a lifelong career in the field.

But most of her life was spent caring for her four children, while her husband, who died in the 1960s, dedicated himself to the medical field. Now full-grown adults with families of their own, her children were all present to celebrate their mother’s life and reminisce on the fond memories they shared as a family — moving from different places including Okinawa, Japan, to the United States, where they eventually settled and built a life.

Margie Harvey, one of Elaine’s daughters, helped her mother enjoy an all-time favorite meal, a plate of lobster tail and clam chowder. Due to Elaine’s poor eyesight, Harvey helped her mother reach the melted butter so Elaine could savor each bite of lobster tail just the way she liked it.

Elaine Swanson wears a crown during her 100th birthday celebration with her close relatives in attendance on Feb. 26, 2025 at the Oakmont of Valencia in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Harvey described her mother as stoic, very independent, and deeply respectful.

“She was very liked by her patients. She was a very caring and an empathetic individual. She always went the extra mile,” Harvey said.

One of the most important lessons Elaine instilled in her children was the value of family and unconditional love.

“She taught us unconditional love and not everyone does. She has raised us to always be there for each other,” she added.

Elaine’s only son, Fred, was overcome with emotion as he thought back to his childhood and fond memories spent with his mother.

“She was always there for us no matter what. I had the tendency to get in trouble and I’m not in jail,” he said jokingly. “She taught us there’s a right and a wrong,” he added as he wiped a tear that slowly trickled down his cheek.

As Elaine finished her meal, she enjoyed a piece of chocolate before posing for photos with her family, capturing moments of joy throughout the afternoon celebration.

Nowadays the birthday girl spends her days “reminiscing mostly with myself, trying to think what I want to do in the future,” she said.

When asked what’s the secret to a long and happy life?

“There are no secrets, and life is not always happy all the way through. You’ll learn to put up with various things that happen to you in life. There are many challenges,” she responded, but, “I thank God, it’s amazing.”