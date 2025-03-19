Abigail DeSesa | Inappropriate Behavior in Meeting

The following is a copy of a letter to Bob Lewis, chair of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee.

I am deeply disturbed that I feel the need to bring this up, but as I sat in last night’s (March 11) community advisory committee meeting I was in total disbelief that this specific L.A. County employee, Stephanie English, continues to rudely speak over members of our community, self-included a number of times, during public comment, and now over our elected official, who attend these meetings and continually goes unchecked.

I understand this committee is a county-provided committee, but I do believe it is not to be run directly by the county. I can’t imagine the difficulty the chair faces in attempting to keep everyone respectful during such a heated meeting. However, this specific county employee needs to be reminded to behave as the rest of the people present. This behavior is disrespectful to the community, the elected officials, and this committee.

No other attendee has been permitted to continually rudely speak over anyone, let alone an elected official doing everything within her power to help the devastated people of this town.

It appears this county employee is abusing her position with the county and her power over this committee. I won’t bother exploring her glaring lack of empathy for the people suffering, seeing I believe that is not within your authority. I feel this county employee dissuades more community members from attending and participating in something that is having a profound effect on their lives.

My personal gratitude to this committee and their dedicated hard work for bringing all of these atrocities occurring in our community to light can’t be expressed enough. I am truly grateful for all their volunteer work and commitment. I believe they do all deserve better respect at these meetings from this disruptive county employee, too.

Thank you for your attention to this disturbing matter.

Abigail DeSesa

Castaic