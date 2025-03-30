About 100 protest Musk and Trump at Tesla dealer 

About 100 people showed up Saturday at the Tesla auto dealership on Creekside Road in Valencia for what they said was a peaceful protest against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his role in the administration of President Donald Trump.

Protesters lined the sidewalk in front of the dealership with homemade signs.

Protesters stand together at the “Tesla Takedown” movement protest in front of the Tesla dealership in Valencia, March 29, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

The scheduled event drew out counter-demonstrators from the opposite side of the political aisle as well.

Saugus resident Maggie Lockridge, who was there in support of Trump and Musk, said she knew the protest was coming because United States Rep. Jasmine Crockett from Texas’s 30th congressional district was on social media saying that March 29 was her birthday, and on that day, she wants to see Elon Musk “taken down.”

“I heard it the day Jasmine came out and said, ‘I want Tesla destroyed on my birthday,’” Lockridge said. “She started all of this.”

Lockridge added that she was disappointed that so many people had come out to protest Musk and Trump, who she called a “dream team,” cleaning up the financial abuse in the country. She said she was also surprised to see the large number of people driving by and honking in support of the protesters.

John Russell of Castaic was with Lockridge. He was wearing a T-shirt in support of Trump and said he showed up to the protest for the entertainment.

Maggie Lockridge (left) and John Russell (right) show their support for Elon Musk and Donald Trump during the “Tesla Takedown” movement protest at the Tesla dealership, March 29, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Erica Dahl came out from Rosamond. She said her husband learned about the gathering on the internet and the two of them wanted to make their voices heard about their dissatisfaction with Musk, who heads up the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with eliminating waste in the government, and with the Trump administration. Dahl said she voted for Trump in the 2016 election but was disappointed with his performance in his first term.

“I thought that having a businessman run the country was going to be fresh and exciting, and I thought that we were going to go in a different direction,” she said. “And I didn’t trust Hillary (Clinton). By the 90th day, I was saying, ‘OK, this is going to be over in a minute.’ It’s just gotten progressively worse ever since.”

Dahl’s complaint, which was echoed by several others around her, was that while she agrees government should address fraud, waste and abuse, there needs to be, she said, proper protocols and procedures to identify waste, adding that it’s not right to just cut thousands of jobs with no findings or apparent justification.

Saugus resident Lynsey Elkin, one of the coordinators of Indivisible CA-27 Coalition, which is the group that organized the protest, said Saturday’s gathering wouldn’t be the only one.

Elkin said that everyone was being peaceful on Saturday and that most people driving by were honking in support, but that some people driving by were getting vocal about it, yelling profanities at them. As she said that, someone drove by and shouted a profanity at the group of people and called Elon Musk a true American.

Lynsey Elkin waves an upside down American flag at the “Tesla Takedown” movement protest in front of the Tesla dealership in Valencia, March 29, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Asked to speak on the matter, a Tesla employee in the main showroom of the dealership said he and others couldn’t comment.

Other protesters in the group included Fred Butler who came out from Ventura to express the way he felt about Musk and Trump. He said he’d previously voted for Trump but now felt the two are running the country like dictators. The sign he held read: “Lay off? Tesla employees, you are next.”

Ventura resident Fred Butler protests at the “Tesla Takedown” movement protest in front of the Tesla dealership in Valencia, March 29, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

And while Lockridge and Russell had distanced themselves from those who voiced their opinions against Musk and Trump, Russell said he’d talked to a protester early in the day. He said it was a peaceful dialogue. The gentleman he spoke with brought up people who he thought had lost their jobs unjustly.

“I told him, that’s just part of life,” Russell said. “I mean, you know, I said, ‘If I lost my job, I’d just go and get another one.’ You know, I just find it hard to believe that people can’t work. We’re not millennials here.”