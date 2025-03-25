Animals adopted during Castaic shelter’s Spring Fling  

As residents lined up at the Castaic Animal Care Center Saturday for the Spring Fling event, one thing was certain: new furry family members were welcomed into families.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 18 animals were adopted, while many residents stopped by to meet the dogs, cats and even reptiles, while others donated to encourage the initiative.

9-week-old sisters Strawberry and Raspberry were up for adoption at the Castaic Animal Care Center’s Spring Fling event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“This morning, we came in and people were lined up at the door since 6 a.m. waiting out there for the dogs. We have volunteers here, booths set up, dogs from foster came in to see them,” said Ana Bush, kennel assistant. ”We’ve had a lot of donations, a lot of crates that we’re giving out to people. Even people who just need help, we offer to take them home so they can properly train their dog and get the proper resources. It’s been a really good success.”

Bush, who is typically with the dogs at their kennels, helped manage the influx of people waiting to adopt in the shelter’s office instead.

“We have kennels open, and even some of our older dogs got adopted today. [The turnout] was great. There were a ton of people here. People are coming back later to pick up their dogs. Even the ones that were available for the event today, they’re going to come back at a later date,” Bush said.

According to Bush, the shelter spayed or neutered the animals, as well as discounting additional service fees and giving away items, such as toys.

“Our dogs that we have here are good candidates for adoption. You can get a dog that’s already potty trained, good with kids, cats and livestock. Everything you love with a dog, you can get here without having to do the whole puppy phase,” Bush said. “Sometimes it’s better for the adult dogs — people kind of overlook them. When you get your dog, you have all their medical stuff up to date, as well as training vouchers.”

With the success of a few of the older dogs being adopted, volunteer Renee Focht, who has volunteered for eight years, helped overlook 9-week-old sisters Strawberry and Raspberry.

“We love having the on-site adoptions, because all the dogs get to be seen that are available. When we have the off-site adoptions, not all the dogs get to go,” Focht said. “I [became] a volunteer because I went to an off-site adoption, and I saw these people in maroon shirts, and they looked like they were having fun, and I thought, ‘That’s what I need to do.’”

Focht, who began volunteering once she retired, discussed how therapeutic it is to work with the animals.

“You forget about all your worries. You just come and hang out with the animals,” Focht said. “These are great pets. Come meet them. The shelter … is a great place. We all try to work with the animals to make sure that they’re socialized, and to give you an idea of what we’ve learned about them since they’ve been here with us. Please try to adopt, rather than breeding animals.”