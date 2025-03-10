Barger calls for update on Chiquita Canyon cancer concerns 

News release

L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger is advocating for an update from the USC Cancer Surveillance Program to address ongoing community cancer concerns related to Chiquita Canyon Landfill, according to a news release Monday from the supervisor’s office.

The program is a state-mandated local agency for monitoring community cancer trends in Los Angeles County and is overseen by a state agency, the California Department of Public Health.

In a formal letter sent Friday, Barger pressed for detailed answers to address the significant worries expressed by local residents.

“My constituents in the impacted communities have shared their frustration, anxiety, and uncertainty – I hear them loud and clear,” Barger, whose district includes the Santa Clarita Valley, said in the release. “They deserve straightforward answers, and I am committed to ensuring they get them. My priority is to push for transparency and clear information.”

Barger’s letter also asked for the Cancer Surveillance Program, or other state representatives, to present an update at Tuesday’s Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee meeting, scheduled 6 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic.