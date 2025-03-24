Bondi warns Texas congresswoman to ‘tread carefully’ over Musk remarks 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Sunday warned a congresswoman over comments she made about President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Elon Musk, amid protests and attacks targeting car company Tesla, of which Musk is CEO.

“She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we’re going to fight to protect all of the Tesla owners throughout this country,” Bondi told Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” referring to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas.

Last week, Crockett spoke at a rally for the “Tesla Takedown” movement, which has rallied against Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, which he leads. Since it was established in January by Trump, DOGE has been working with different agencies, including the IRS and the Social Security Administration, to root out alleged fraud, waste and abuse.

“Starting with March 29, it’s my birthday, and all I want to see happen on my birthday is for Elon to be taken down,” Crockett told supporters, according to video footage of her remarks uploaded online. “I have learned, as I serve on the DOGE Oversight committee, that there is only one language that the people that are in charge understand right now, and that language is money.”

Crockett later said she wanted “nonviolent” demonstrations.

“We know that we are peaceful, loving people, and this is not about violence,” she said.

The Department of Justice earlier this month arrested three individuals on suspicion of carrying out arson attacks against Tesla properties in Oregon, Colorado and South Carolina. The FBI released a statement warning Americans to be vigilant around Tesla properties and dealerships, making note of political graffiti that has been scrawled on Tesla vehicles in recent days.

“People need to know that the three people in custody right now” will receive “severe” consequences,” Bondi said on Sunday. “We are looking at everything, especially if this is a concerted effort. This is domestic terrorism,” she said.

On Sunday, Crockett appeared on MSNBC and was asked about the U.S. attorney general’s warning, responding that she has never promoted violence.

“I have never promoted violence whatsoever,” Crockett said, adding that “this is a nonviolent protest that they’re calling for.”

She said, “One of the things that I told people to do is make sure you are adhering to the laws in your area. Make sure you know what it looks like to protest and to be able to raise your voices and to exercise your constitutional right to free speech.”

The Tesla Takedown group has said it is organizing demonstrations on Saturday at Tesla properties across the United States because Musk “is destroying our democracy” and using “his fortune he built at Tesla” to accomplish his alleged nefarious goals.

Owners of Tesla cars and shares of the company were advised by the organizers to sell their vehicles and dump Tesla stock. The campaign included a map of Tesla locations across the world that could be subject to demonstrations.