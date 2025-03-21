Car crashes into structure in Stevenson Ranch 

No injuries were reported after the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a vehicle into structure call on Friday afternoon in Stevenson Ranch, according to an official with the agency.

Firefighters were dispatched to a collision involving a structure at 1:56 p.m. to the 25500 block of The Old Road, said Howard Tieu, spokesperson with L.A. County Fire Department.

They arrived at the scene of the incident at 2:01 p.m. he added, but could not provide information on the extent of the damage due to the collision.

According to observations from the scene, the incident took place at the Valencia Marketplace and minor damage was reported to the structure near Ocean Nails Spa, a nail salon business. The crash involved a four-door car.

No injuries or transports were reported.

Habeba Mostafa contributed to this report.