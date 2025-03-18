Castaic Animal Care Center to host spring adoption event 

The Castaic Animal Care Center is inviting the community to its Spring Fling adoption event on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents are encouraged to stop by and meet their potential future furry family members.

“We’re excited about the adoption event. It’s going to be in-house adoptions. We’re going to have some vendors, some free giveaways. We are bringing some doggies from the other care centers [such as Palmdale and Lancaster]. We’re excited to get more awareness of adoptions,” said Paul Maradiaga, manager at the Castaic shelter.

Not only is the goal to have many, if not all, of the dogs and cats adopted, but to also get rid of the stigma regarding the nature of animal shelters.

“We try to promote these adoption events and bring awareness to the Care Center. We have made some small improvements to make the center more inviting, because we do get that stigma that it’s a dark place, so we’re trying to change that narrative,” Maradiaga said.

Residents will have the opportunity to meet the animals, and can bring their own pets to see if the animals get along.

“Dogs are going to be spayed, neutered, microchipped, licensed, and those fees are going to be waived,” Maradiaga said. “We encourage the community to visit the Animal Care Foundation, because we do accept donations, and those donations go back to specifically to our animals and the public

When donating, residents can choose to help fund Castaic center directly. To donate, visit lacountyanimals.org.