Castaic middle school student interviews Dodgers’ Mookie Betts 

Castaic Middle School student Hank Dalton had the opportunity to interview Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts in February for Black History Month.

Dalton’s video production teacher Terry Parent gave him an assignment to do a short informational piece of a prominent figure in Black history for Cougar News, Castaic Middle School’s newsroom.

Dalton’s father, James Dalton, helped his son achieve the goal because of a personal connection to the athlete. James Dalton is the private chef to Betts going on seven seasons.

“He’s seen Hank grow up … when this opportunity came about, I wasn’t necessarily expecting it to be like, ‘Yeah, sure, no problem,’ because Mookie’s a busy guy and he’s going a million miles per hour and pulled in all different directions all the time … we’ve known him long enough that I know he’s got a great heart,” Dalton said.

Castaic Middle School students listen to Video Production teacher Terry Parent talk about Hank Dalton’s interview at Casatic Middle School in Castaic, March 27, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

Securing the interview, Hank had to figure out how to pull it off with Betts’ schedule.

“We picked a day that worked during spring training, and we were able to make a couple days out of it and he [Mookie] came out and stayed with us, did the interview, and then flew back home,” James said.

When it was finally time to show his interview, Hank did not know what to expect, but he received praise for his work.

“On the day of the interview [being shown to classmates], it was pretty cool … everyone was like, ‘Oh, good job, blah, blah, blah,’ and then once we got to recess, a couple of people came up and were like, ‘Oh my god, how did you meet him?’ … we had the chance to go on the news, ‘Oh, perfect. I’ve always wanted to have something this impactful,’” Hank said with an excited tone.

Miyah Coleman (with clipboard), 13, interviews (from left) Hank Dalton, 13, about his interview with Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts at the CMSTV studio at Castaic Middle School in Castaic, March 27, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The SIgnal

Hank added that he believes it is important to showcase student voices because they are the future and if they want to be in a class like video production to follow their passion and join.

Expressing gratitude and pride for Hank, school Principal Stephanie Sosa added to the sentiment of showcasing student voices.

“I think it’s really important to allow students to share their voice. They do have opinions, and when we give voice to that opinion, they then can see that they matter and they can make a difference in this world in a positive way,” Sosa said.

Parent, who has been the video production teacher for four and a half years, told his students, Hank included, that they should take risks and find their voice, two things he stresses in the classroom.

Video productions teacher Terry Parent congratulates Hank Dalton, 13, on his interview with Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts at Castaic Middle School in Castaic, March 27, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal

“I’ve seen Hank’s interview several times, but when I watched it today … it really hit me when Mookie [Betts] said take risks. I mean, it’s something I say all the time, but to hear that validated from somebody else as far as even someone like Mookie, taking risks is what it is all about, trying new things,” Parent said.

To watch Hank Dalton’s interview with Mookie Betts, visit bit.ly/3FIEuNI.