COC to host information nights for prospective students 

News release

College of the Canyons will be hosting Information Nights on Thursday, March 6, at its Canyon Country campus and on Thursday, April 3, on Zoom to assist high school seniors who are interested in starting their college experience at COC.

Held in both English and Spanish, the 60-minute-long information sessions will cover eligibility, program requirements, acceptance criteria and resources.

Prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to learn more about the college’s admissions timeline, financial aid process, as well as certificates, associate degrees and transfer preparation.

In addition, college representatives will explain the benefits and requirements of the Canyons Promise program, which gives qualified incoming students the opportunity to attend COC with tuition paid for their first two years. Not limited to recent high school graduates, the program is exclusively for first-time college students who enroll full-time.

The program also provides students with financial support, high-touch academic and counseling support, as well as peer support to increase student success.

The session schedule is as follows:

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6, Takeda Science Center (CCLB First Floor Lobby), Canyon Country campus.

• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3, Zoom (Meeting ID: 983 5914 8988).

Admission is free and open to the public.

Parking for the information sessions will be free in all student lots.

For more information about Information Nights at COC, contact the Welcome Center at 661-362-3457 or at [email protected].