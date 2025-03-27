College Briefs for March 27

2 local students named to Clark University dean’s list

Clark University announced students named to the fall 2024 dean’s list include two from the Santa Clarita Valley.

Kate A. Nilsen, of Santa Clarita, and Jeremy S. Baranda, of Valencia, were both named to second honors.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that offers 33 undergraduate majors and more than 30 advanced degree programs.

Gordon named to Elms College dean’s list

Kyle Gordon , of Castaic, was named to the College of Our Lady of the Elms fall 2024 dean’s list.

Gordon was among 500 students named to the fall 2024 dean’s list.

Elms College is a co-educational Catholic college offering a liberal arts curriculum in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Founded in 1928 by the Sisters of St. Joseph, Elms College has a tradition of educating reflective, principled and creative learners, who are rooted in faith, educated in mind, compassionate in heart, responsive to civic and social obligations, and capable of adjusting to change without compromising principle.

4 local students graduate from University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated nearly 5,900 students worldwide in the fall 2024 term, including the following local students who earned degrees:

• Karen Guerrero, of Valencia, bachelor of arts, cum laude, in humanities.

• Nicole A. Mendez, of Santa Clarita, bachelor of science in social science.

• Bolarinwa Olaiya, of Santa Clarita, master of science, president’s list, in cybersecurity management and policy.

• James Anthony Fotakis, of Santa Clarita, master of science, president’s list, in cybersecurity technology.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members.