Containment in Canyon Country results in two arrests   

Two suspects were arrested, one on suspicion of robbery and another for an outstanding felony warrant, following a containment in the Santa Clara River wash near Camp Plenty Road in Canyon Country on Thursday evening, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

A deputy in the area of Soledad Canyon Road and Camp Plenty Road was flagged down by an informant stating that a man, possibly in his 40s, stole an e-bike from the informant, said Watch Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. and the suspect was described as a Hispanic man, she added.

The suspect was accompanied by another person who, according to Watch Commander Lt. Luis Molina, had an outstanding felony warrant, but he could not provide additional information on the suspect and what the warrant was for.

According to video footage posted on social media, the incident prompted an aerial search for the suspects in the wash, but Clark could not confirm that information.

Sgt. Nelson Rios, who, according to Molina, is investigating the incident, could not immediately be reached on Friday for additional comment.

Both suspects were apprehended and taken into custody, Molina said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to Clark.