County Probation Department seizes drugs, cash, stolen car in SCV 

News release

The Los Angeles County Probation Department seized drugs, cash and a stolen car during a compliance check operation in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday.

“On March 20, while conducting compliance checks in the city of Santa Clarita, the Department’s (Assembly Bill) 109 Region 5 Team successfully recovered a substantial quantity of illegal drugs, preventing them from further endangering our communities,” the Probation Department said in a news release issued Friday.

The release said the search led to the discovery of:

• 212 grams of heroin.

• 284.5 grams of cocaine.

• 25.4 grams of yellow cocaine.

• 260.7 grams of fentanyl.

• Approximately 35 pounds of marijuana.

• Approximately 4 pounds of mushrooms.

Additionally, officers identified a stolen Dodge Challenger out of Bakersfield with plates belonging to a KIA, further demonstrating the probationer’s alleged continued engagement in illegal activities, the release said. The individual, who was previously convicted of sales and possession of a firearm, is now facing additional charges.

“This operation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to public safety and rehabilitation. By enforcing accountability, we not only disrupt criminal activity but also provide opportunities for individuals to rebuild their lives,” Robert Arcos, L.A. County Probation deputy director, said in the release. “We will continue working tirelessly to ensure safer communities for all residents.”