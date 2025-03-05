County sues Edison over Eaton Fire 

While there’s been no official cause determined for the Eaton Fire, which burned 14,000 acres, destroyed approximately 9,400 structures and left 17 dead, L.A. County officials are suing Southern California Edison to recover costs, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

“The Eaton Fire devastated the unincorporated community of Altadena, destroying county parks, a nature center, multiple trails, and other essential community infrastructure,” according to the county release.

The county’s complaint against SCE alleges witnesses, photos and videos indicate the fire started directly under SCE transmission lines in Eaton Canyon. After the fire started, SCE informed the California Public Utilities Commission that a “fault” occurred on its transmission line around the time the fire started.

Maria Grycan, community liaison for the L.A. County Fire Department, confirmed Wednesday the agency has not made an official declaration of the cause.

In a statement Wednesday, Edison officials expressed sympathy for those impacted by the fires, and noted the utility is conducting its own investigation into what caused the fire that started Jan. 7 and was considered active for 24 days.

The lawsuit alleges that SCE’s equipment caused the deadly blaze, requiring the county to incur massive costs responding to the fire and its aftermath.

“Our hearts are with the communities affected by the wildfires in Southern California. We are reviewing the lawsuits that were recently filed and will address them through the appropriate legal process,” according to a statement from a spokesperson for SCE and Edison International that was shared in a phone interview by Gabriela Ornelas, a spokeswoman for the utility.

Edison officials indicated the investigation would “review all available information to determine potential causes of the ignition, and that’s including whether our equipment could be related to the cause of the fire.”

Numerous county departments and employees responded and are continuing to assist residents impacted by the fire’s destruction, which is part of daily news conferences county officials have been holding that are focused on recovery efforts.