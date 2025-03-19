Deputies investigating stabbing incident 

Deputies are investigating an alleged stabbing after a man walked into the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to report an assault incident that occurred in Newhall on Wednesday afternoon.

A man walked into the sheriff station’s lobby at 2:32 p.m. to report an assault, stating that “his girlfriend punched him in the head multiple times and stabbed him,” said Watch Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, a spokesman with the station.

Information was not immediately available on the weapon used for the alleged stabbing, or the injuries sustained, but Hoslet did state the incident originally occurred in the 23600 block of Newhall Avenue.

No arrests have been made at the time of this story’s publication and no additional information was available.