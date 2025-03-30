Deputies set up containment for suspects impersonating officers 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Sunday morning set up a containment in Canyon Country for two individuals wanted on suspicion of impersonating an officer, said an official with the station.

Resident Merritt Kent said she was outside of her house when she heard screeching tires coming up Bernina Avenue and she thought she saw a cop car run a stop sign and accelerate up the hill.

Kent said she called 911 after witnessing the suspects driving through the stop sign and then she heard sirens soon afterwards.

“I heard sirens coming so I come back out and the cops are following them (the suspected vehicle). Then, I see two people hop out,” said Kent. “One was a female, and one was a male and they were running so I started videotaping.”

Video courtesy of Merritt Kent

According to Watch Sgt. Robert Wilkinson, at approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies received a call about a black and white unmarked vehicle with flashing blue lights racing around and speeding through stop signs near Oakmoor Street.

A deputy with the station located the car and conducted a traffic stop, said Wilkinson. During the traffic stop, two suspects who were described as male and female ran from the vehicle.

Kent added it looked like the suspects ran towards someone’s yard and then continued to run up the hill.

Wilkinson added that three suspects were in the vehicle. The suspect who didn’t flee the scene was detained on the spot. A containment was immediately set up for the outstanding suspects.

As of Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Josh Nemeth said the containment was no longer in effect and the two suspects are still outstanding.

Signal Staff Writer Kamryn Martell contributed to this article.